ROME Nov 25 Italy will approve by the end of the year the legal framework for state aid to banks that are found short of capital in an upcoming health check by the European Central Bank but it has not set aside any funds, two sources close to the matter said.

Euro zone governments must set up national backstops to help lenders that need to raise fresh capital following the ECB's sector review and are not able to do so on the market.

"On backstops, there will be a government decree," banking lobby ABI Director General Giovanni Sabatini told a seminar at the weekend.

Two sources close to the matter said it would be a "framework decree" to be approved by the end of the year.

A Treasury source said Italy was assessing different options as to the possible shape of the backstops.

"At present Italy has not set aside any funds for potential backstops," the source said. "Italy is following the debate in Europe and is awaiting the conclusion of the talks."

The ECB will look closely at the balance sheets of 15 Italian banks in its review of around 130 euro zone lenders.

The Bank of Italy highlighted in a report this month a capital shortfall of 1.2 billion euros to be filled to ensure all of the 15 banks meet an 8 percent minimum threshold on core capital set by the ECB in its asset-quality review.

The review will be followed by stress tests which could unveil further capital needs in a potential adverse scenario.

The Bank of Italy has repeatedly rejected as unfounded any suggestion that domestic lenders could have large recapitalisation needs. The International Monetary Fund has estimated 20 Italian lenders could need a total of nearly 14 billion euros in Tier 1 capital under a worst-case scenario.

With public funds worth only 0.3 percent of domestic output pumped into Italian banks during the financial crisis, Rome fares well in international comparisons.

The main beneficiary of state aid has been Monte dei Paschi di Siena. The scandal-hit bank has taken 4.1 billion euros in aid through bonds underwritten by the state.

The Treasury source said future aid could be granted in a different way based on new European laws passed in the meantime.

New EU rules on state aid to struggling banks came into force on Aug. 1 after a major overhaul agreed the previous month with the aim of shifting the burden of restructuring a lender from taxpayers onto shareholders and holders of junior debt. (Writing by Valentina Za, editing by David Evans)