MILAN, June 9 Non-performing loans at Italian
banks rose to 191.6 billion euros ($216.6 billion) in April,
central bank data showed on Tuesday, at a time when the
government is studying ways to help domestic lenders offload
their soured loans.
Loans least likely to be repaid, or "sofferenze", were at
189.5 billion euros in March.
Lending by Italian banks to non-financial companies, which
has been falling since May 2012, dropped 2.2 percent in April
after falling at the same rate in March.
($1 = 0.8845 euros)
