MILAN, June 9 Non-performing loans at Italian banks rose to 191.6 billion euros ($216.6 billion) in April, central bank data showed on Tuesday, at a time when the government is studying ways to help domestic lenders offload their soured loans.

Loans least likely to be repaid, or "sofferenze", were at 189.5 billion euros in March.

Lending by Italian banks to non-financial companies, which has been falling since May 2012, dropped 2.2 percent in April after falling at the same rate in March. ($1 = 0.8845 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini; editing by Agnieszka Flak)