By Valentina Za

ROME Jan 27 The price of a state guarantee Italy is to offer its banks to help them sell off their bad debts will rise over time to spur lenders into speeding up the disposals to clear their balance sheets, the state treasury said on Wednesday.

The European Commission and Italy reached an accord on Tuesday on a scheme to help Italy's banks sell some of their 200 billion euros ($217 billion) of bad loans, ending almost a year of often-tense negotiations.

The soured loans are blamed for holding back new credit that could feed Italy's fledgling economic recovery. They tie up capital and weigh on lenders' profitability.

The government is keen to get the market moving for these problem assets after a three-year recession between 2012 and 2014 lifted lenders' bad loans to 18 percent of their total lending.

Rome has passed measures to speed up the loan recovery process but a more ambitious plan repeatedly stumbled over stricter rules on state aid that Europe introduced after the financial crisis, in order to shield taxpayers.

Under the accord that has now been struck with the EC, banks that move their bad loans to a separate company for selling on via a securitisation can pay the state to guarantee the less risky debt to be sold.

By reducing funding costs for the company that buys the bad loans, the state guarantee is aimed at helping the banks sell them at a higher price, reducing potential loan loss charges.

"It's a step in the right direction ... but the devil is in the details," said Andrea Mignanelli, chief executive of Cerved Credit Management Group.

He said the extent to which the securitised debt is covered by the state guarantee would be key to determining whether or not banks would have to book fresh losses when selling on the loans.

An investment grade rating by one of the leading agencies is required before the state can provide a guarantee, and debt markets experts say this could limit the amount of debt that can be guaranteed.

The guarantee will be priced at market terms to avoid representing a form of state aid, the Commission said late on Tuesday.

The price of the guarantee, which will rise progressively after the first three years, will be based on the credit default swaps of a sample of Italian issuers with the same rating as the notes being guaranteed, the Treasury said in a statement.

Credit default swaps are a means of insuring debt against default.

The stock market gave a lukewarm reception to the deal.

The Milan stock exchange's banking sector index was down 2.5 percent by 1143 GMT. Monte dei Paschi , the weakest of the big lenders due to it having the most bad loans, bucked the trend with a 2 percent rise. (Additional reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Silvia Aloisi, Greg Mahlich)