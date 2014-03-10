BRIEF-Dazhou Xingye Holdings unit to fully buy electromechanical firm for 99.6 mln yuan
* Says its controlling network firm plans to use 99.6 million yuan to fully acquire Xinjiang-based electromechanical firm
MILAN, March 10 Non-performing loans at Italian banks rose 24.5 percent year-on-year in January, a slightly lower rate than the 24.7 percent recorded in December, a sign of stabilisation amid an emerging economic recovery in the country.
Bank of Italy data showed on Monday that non-performing loans on banks' balance sheets reached 160.4 billion euros ($222 billion)in January from 155.9 billion euros the previous month. ($1 = 0.7214 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Isla Binnie)
WASHINGTON, March 20 Congressional Republicans recrafted their Obamacare replacement bill on Monday in hopes of satisfying critics as U.S. President Donald Trump prepared to promote his first major legislative initiative on Capitol Hill.
SAN FRANCISCO, March 20 SoftBank Group Corp has invested $300 million in shared-office space company WeWork, the first installment of a multi-billion-dollar bet, according to a source familiar with the matter.