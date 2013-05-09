MILAN May 9 Bad loans at Italian banks rose by 21.7 percent in March compared with a growth rate of 18.6 percent in February, Bank of Italy data showed on Thursday.

The Italian economy is mired in a deep recession which is translating in a rising trend of bad debts for Italian lenders.

Data from the central bank also showed loans to non-financial firms fell 2.8 percent, following a decline of 2.7 percent in February.

Private sector deposits rose 7 percent in March from a year earlier, after a 7.8 percent increase in February.

