By Lisa Jucca
MILAN Nov 14 The Bank of Italy will discuss how
the deteriorating economic situation is affecting banks' credit
quality at its annual meeting with major Italian banks next
week, a source close to the central bank said on Wednesday.
The meeting, to take place on Monday, will be attended by
lenders Intesa Sanpaolo, UniCredit, Banca
Monte dei Paschi di Siena, Ubi Banca, Banco
Popolare and Mediobanca.
Investors are watching to see if the central bank will move
at some point to counter Italian banks' rising bad loans, which
have jumped to 116 billion euros($147.45 billion) from 50
billion euros in 2009.
Italy's economy has been in recession since the middle of
last year. In its Financial Stability Report published on
Monday, the Bank of Italy said domestic banks had increased
their provisions for credit risk, but said it was stepping up
controls on adequate provisions for bad debt.
The report will provide the basis for discussions at the
meeting, the source said.
Both Intesa and UniCredit have increased provisions against
risky loans in the third quarter while Banca Monte Paschi was
pushed into the red by further writedowns on bad loans.
BAD LOANS
The central bank said in its report that the flow of
problematic corporate loans would continue to grow through the
first half of 2013 as the economic recession bites.
By the end of June, Italy's top five banks, which hold half
of the country's banking assets, had set aside enough funds to
cover 40 percent of their non-performing loans, Bank of Italy
data shows. Smaller banks had set aside funds worth 35 percent
or less of their total bad loans.
For the whole Italian banking system, the ratio of funds
reserved to cover bad loans as a proportion of total
non-performing loans has slipped 12 percentage points from
around 50 percent reported in 2007 and analysts say it
deteriorated further in the third quarter of this year.
"We continue to see this trend as a key pressure point for
the industry," Goldman Sachs said in a report last week.
If the central bank raises the bar on coverage, some of the
smaller banks would become short of cash. Some analysts have
suggested that Italy may have to follow euro zone peer Spain and
set up a bad bank to deal with the problem of bad loans in
Italy, but others say this is not an issue.
" A bad bank is not needed for Italy given private sector
leverage is low, coverage of bad loans is robust and banks'
liquidity is strong," Matteo Ramenghi, a banking analyst at UBS
Investment Research, said.
The International Monetary Fund, however, in a report
released last month that drew much criticism in Italy, said
non-performing loans at Italian banks represented 10.7 percent
of total loans, higher in percentage terms than the 5.6 percent
for Spanish banks.
Italian banks say their credit quality is underestimated as
the Bank of Italy applies, by its own admission, a stricter
definition of what constitutes a non-performing loan than the
definition used by other countries.
"Italian underlying quality is significantly
under-appreciated," Intesa Sanpaolo's Chief Executive Enrico
Cucchiani told an analyst presentation on Wednesday.
"Definitions set by the central bank are more stringent (in
Italy) than elsewhere."
($1=0.7867 euros)
