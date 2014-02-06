BRIEF-BIRCHCLIFF ENERGY ANNOUNCES SALES PROCESS FOR CHARLIE LAKE LIGHT OIL RESOURCE PLAY
* PURSUE SALE OF OIL ,NATURAL GAS PROPERTIES,RELATED ASSETS ON CHARLIE LAKE LIGHT OIL RESOURCE PLAY
MILAN Feb 6 Italy's top two banks, Intesa Sanpaolo and UniCredit, are in preliminary talks with U.S. investment fund KKR about setting up a vehicle to hold their restructured loans, two sources close to the matter said on Thursday.
As of Sept 30, 2013, UniCredit had restructured loans of 8.1 billion euros ($11 billion) and Intesa of 2.5 billion euros.
"There are preliminary talks about a possible plan to create a fund between Intesa, UniCredit and KKR," said one of the sources, confirming a report in La Repubblica daily.
Intesa and UniCredit declined to comment. KKR was not immediately available for comment.
* PURSUE SALE OF OIL ,NATURAL GAS PROPERTIES,RELATED ASSETS ON CHARLIE LAKE LIGHT OIL RESOURCE PLAY
* Introduced a new target enrichment solution for next-generation DNA sequencing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FedEx Express will use Boeing 777 freighters offering 116 tons of capacity for Liège-Memphis service