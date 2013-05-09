(Adds historical comparisons on bad debts, data on holdings of Italian debt)

MILAN May 9 Bad loans at Italian banks grew in March at their highest annual rate since December 2011, indicating no-let up for the country's lenders as Italy struggles with its longest recession for 20 years.

Bank of Italy data released on Thursday showed bad debts rose 21.7 percent in March to 131 billion euros ($172.6 billion), compared with an annual growth rate of 18.6 percent in the previous month.

The acceleration is likely to fuel investors' concerns that the growth rate for bad debts may not peak in the first half of the year, as had been previously expected.

Statistics office ISTAT said this week Italy's economy will shrink by 1.4 percent this year, a sharp downward revision form its previous forecast for a 0.5 percent contraction.

The central bank also reported loans to non-financial firms fell 2.8 percent, following a decline of 2.7 percent in February and exacerbating a credit crunch in the euro zone's third biggest economy.

Private sector deposits remained healthy, growing by 7 percent in March from a year earlier.

In a separate report, the central bank said domestic banks further increased their holdings of Italy's government debt to 363 billion euros from 351.6 billion euros in February.

This is the highest amount since records started in June 1998 and represents a rise of nearly 25 percent from March 2012.

At more than 2 trillion euros, Italy's public debt is expected to rise to 130.4 percent of gross domestic product at the end of this year. ($1 = 0.7591 euros)