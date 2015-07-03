ROME, July 3 Italy's cabinet has approved new
rules on propping up failed banks, decreed by the European Union
after the 2008 financial crisis, aimed at shielding taxpayers
from the risk of having to bail out troubled lenders.
The European Commission in late May gave Italy, France and
nine other EU countries two months to adopt the rules, which
were meant to be applied by the end of 2014, or face legal
action.
The so-called bank recovery and resolution directive (BRRD)
imposes losses on shareholders and creditors of ailing lenders,
in a process known as "bail-in", before any taxpayers' money can
be tapped in a bank rescue.
The lower house of Italy's parliament definitively approved
the mechanism with 270 votes in favour, 113 against and 22
abstentions.
(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte; Writing by Isla Binnie; Editing
by David Holmes)