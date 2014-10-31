MILAN Oct 31 Rating agency Standard & Poor's
said on Friday it might cut Banca Carige's long-term rating as
it believed the Italian mid-sized bank would find it hard to
quickly fill a capital shortfall identified by a pan-European
health check of lenders.
"We placed our 'B-' long-term rating on CreditWatch negative
to reflect the execution risk we see in Carige successfully
completing its announced capital-strengthening measures in the
next few months," S&P said in a note.
Carige is planning to tap investors for cash and has a
pre-underwriting commitment from investment bank Mediobanca
to guarantee a share sale for up to 650 million euros.
Shares in Carige were suspended from trading on Friday after
falling as much as 8 percent.
(Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Francesca Landini)