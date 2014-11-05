(Revises headline)

LONDON Nov 5 Italy's Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena has appointed Goldman Sachs and Mediobanca to run its rights issue, alongside existing global coordinators Citi and UBS, two sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

Italy's third-largest bank could raise up to 2.5 billion euros ($3.1 billion) to plug a 2.1 billion-euro capital shortfall, a source told Reuters.

The lender has added Barclays, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Societe Generale and Commerzbank as bookrunners for the deal, the sources said. Deutsche Bank is also a bookrunner, one of the sources said.

($1 = 0.8012 Euros)