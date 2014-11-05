Singapore's Ezra Holdings files for U.S. bankruptcy
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
LONDON Nov 5 Italy's Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena has appointed Goldman Sachs and Mediobanca to run its rights issue, alongside existing global coordinators Citi and UBS, two sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
Italy's third-largest bank could raise up to 2.5 billion euros ($3.1 billion) to plug a 2.1 billion-euro capital shortfall, a source told Reuters.
The lender has added Barclays, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Societe Generale and Commerzbank as bookrunners for the deal, the sources said. Deutsche Bank is also a bookrunner, one of the sources said.
($1 = 0.8012 Euros) (Reporting By Freya Berry and Sophie Sassard; editing by Clare Hutchison)
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 18 The United States remains committed to free trade but wants to re-examine some trade deals and correct their excesses, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Saturday after G20 finance chiefs backtracked on past commitments about trade.