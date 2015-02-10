MILAN Feb 10 Italy's Banca Popolare di Sondrio posted on Tuesday a full-year net profit of 115 million euros, up from 53 million euros in 2013, helped by a higher trading income.

Net interest income and fees also improved.

Popolare Sondrio, one of 13 Italian banks under direct European supervision, wrote down doubtful loans for 464 million euros last year, in line with 2013.

Analysts have mentioned it as a possible target in an expected wave of mergers among Italian cooperative banks.

(Reporting by Valentina Za)