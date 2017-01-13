BRIEF-Karnataka Bank signs MoU for financing to farmers
* Karnataka Bank Ltd says signs MoU for financing to farmers Source text - (http://bit.ly/2j4usvi) Further company coverage:
ROME Jan 13 Itlay's top administrative court said Banca Popolare di Sondrio, one of just two cooperative lenders which are yet to comply with a law demanding they transform into joint-stock companies, will not have to adopt the required changes for now.
Italy passed a reform in early 2015 to force large cooperative banks to shed a status that posed strict limits to ownership and voting rights. Following complaints by shareholders the reform has been called into question and Italy's highest court will rule on it in coming months.
Popolare di Sondrio and unlisted Popolare di Bari were the only two among a group of 10 large cooperative banks that had yet to reform.
Italy's top administrative court said it had ruled that a Dec. 27, 2016 deadline for the transformation had been suspended until a final decision on the matter.
(Reporting by Valentina Consiglio, writing by Valentina Za)
* Karnataka Bank Ltd says signs MoU for financing to farmers Source text - (http://bit.ly/2j4usvi) Further company coverage:
LONDON, Jan 25 Hargreaves Lansdown said on Wednesday it had appointed Philip Johnson as chief financial officer, replacing Chris Hill, who steps up to become chief executive officer.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, January 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned TP ICAP plc's (TP ICAP) GBP500m 5.25% fixed rate senior unsecured notes (ISIN: XS1555815494) due in January 2024 a final rating of 'BBB-'. The final rating follows the receipt of documents conforming to information already received and is in line with the expected rating assigned on 19 January 2017. The bond proceeds are being used to refinance a GBP470m drawing on a debt facili