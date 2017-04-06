BRIEF-AT&T files for pricing of £1.0 bln global notes
* Files for pricing of £1.0 billion, 3.550% global notes due 2037 - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2spgDuU Further company coverage:
MILAN, April 6 Investors interested in a 700 million euro ($746 million) portfolio of bad loans backed by real estate assets being put up for sale by Italy's Banco BPM must submit non-binding bids by April 10, three sources close to the matter said.
Italy's third-largest bank is shedding problem assets to comply with demands set by European Central Bank supervisors to authorise a merger between Banco Popolare and BPM last year.
The portfolio, dubbed 'Project Rainbow' and including some loans backed by prestigious hotels, has drawn interest from two dozen potential bidders, the sources said. Binding bids are expected around June 10 from a shortlist of five or six buyers.
KPMG and Banca Akros are advising Banco BPM. ($1 = 0.9383 euros) (Reporting by Massimo Gaia, writing by Valentina Za,)
By Trevor Hunnicutt NEW YORK, June 14 U.S. fund investors downgraded their expectations for the domestic economy and snapped up bonds during the latest week, dropping the most cash into debt funds in more than 23 months, Investment Company Institute data showed on Wednesday. Bond mutual funds and exchange-traded funds in the United States pulled in $13.6 billion during their 24th consecutive week of inflows and posted their best result since June 2015, the trade group sai
DUBLIN, June 14 Indigo Partners, the private equity firm managed by Bill Franke, the veteran U.S. low-cost airline investor, is selling its 18.7 percent stake in eastern European low-cost carrier Wizz Air, it said on Wednesday.