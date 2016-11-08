MILAN Nov 8 Banco Popolare posted a
712 million euro ($785 million) net loss for the first nine
months after writing down bad loans in preparation for a merger
with rival Popolare di Milano to create Italy's
third-largest bank from Jan. 1.
The bank said further writedowns as it continues to improve
loan coverage ratios as well as charges related to the merger
would also hit fourth-quarter profitability.
Net interest income declined 14 percent in the nine months
and fees by 12 percent.
Loan writedowns totalled 1.7 billion euros in
January-September, three times more than in the same period of
2015. Coverage of problem loans rose to 47 percent from 44
percent at the end of 2015.
To win a green light for the merger from the ECB, Banco
Popolare raised 1 billion euros in a share issue earlier this
year which it pledged to use to improve provisions against loan
losses.
($1 = 0.9074 euros)
