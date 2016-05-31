MILAN May 31 Italian banks must swiftly cut
costs, including through layoffs, to prop up profits after
booking more than 120 billion euros ($133 billion) in loan
writedowns over the past four years, the central bank's governor
said on Tuesday.
As the impact of a harsh economic recession that bankrupted
thousands of small businesses eases, banks face new challenges
denting their profits, Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco said
at the annual shareholder meeting.
He mentioned negative interest rates, the need for banks to
reduce financial leverage and shrinking fees due to progress in
technology and increased competition.
"For many Italian banks it remains imperative to take steps
to contain costs, including staff costs, by adapting the quality
and quantity of personnel to new technological and market
developments," Visco said.
He said that for smaller banks problems stemming from the
large stock of bad loans, little diversified sources of income
and technological developments could be "acute."
"In several cases they must be dealt with by implementing
far-sighted consolidation ... it is necessary to move rapidly in
this direction, overcoming the outdated concept of (a) mere
local presence which has often aggravated ... problems."
(Reporting by Valentina Za)