ROME Oct 31 Italy's Monte dei Paschi
and Carige, the two banks that fared worst in the
ECB's recent stress tests, will soon unveil plans aimed at
strengthening their capital bases, and the Bank of Italy will
oversee those plans' implementation, the head of the Italian
central bank said on Friday.
Ignazio Visco added that bad loans were still a problem for
Italy's banking sector.
He said that small and medium-sized banks that were not part
of the ECB's stress tests would have to improve their capital
base, their governance, risk controls, efficiency and
productivity.
"Consolidation can facilitate such progress," he said in a
speech at a banking conference in Rome.
(Reporting by Alessandra Galloni and James Mackenzie)