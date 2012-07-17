MILAN, July 17 The Bank of Italy expects credit
conditions in the country to start normalising from next year
after the tense situation observed in the first part of 2012
shaved around half a percentage point to this year's economic
performance.
In its quarterly economic bulletin published on Tuesday, the
Bank of Italy said loans to Italian companies shrank by 0.9
percent on a yearly basis in the three months to May while loans
to households remained were roughly stable.
The central bank said companies lamented a new tightening
in lending conditions in recent months, after the support
provided by ECB's liquidity in early 2012 waned and tensions on
financial markets re-emerged.
