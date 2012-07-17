MILAN, July 17 The Bank of Italy expects credit conditions in the country to start normalising from next year after the tense situation observed in the first part of 2012 shaved around half a percentage point to this year's economic performance.

In its quarterly economic bulletin published on Tuesday, the Bank of Italy said loans to Italian companies shrank by 0.9 percent on a yearly basis in the three months to May while loans to households remained were roughly stable.

The central bank said companies lamented a new tightening in lending conditions in recent months, after the support provided by ECB's liquidity in early 2012 waned and tensions on financial markets re-emerged. (Reporting by Valentina Za)