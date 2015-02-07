MILAN Feb 7 Direct state intervention could be used to help Italian banks offload soured loans and raise funds to finance the economy, the governor of the Bank of Italy said on Saturday.

Bad loans, which stood at 181 billion euros ($208 billion) in November, are a major concern for Italy's lenders which fared the worst in a Europe-wide health check of the sector last year.

The Rome government is working on several options to mop up problematic loans at Italian banks and strengthen their balance sheets, including setting up a bad bank, a Treasury spokesman said this week.

Speaking at a financial conference in Milan, Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco said banks must sell their non-performing loans to raise cash to fund the real economy.

He said direct state intervention could be used to this end, "within a framework whereby, in accordance with European rules on competition, banks pariticipate fully in the costs of the operation and public support is suitably remunerated."

Tax reliefs or state guarantees on assets backed by bad debts would smooth the way for the cretaion of a private market for non-performing loans, he said.

Speaking about the role of the European Central Bank as banking supervisor, Visco - who is a member of the ECB Governing Council - said Italian banks had still room to improve their efficiency and that there was scope for consolidation in the sector.

"There is scope for merger and acquisitions to raitonalise corporate structures and modernise production and distribution processes," he said.

He also said that requests to banks of additional capital by regulators must be carefully calibrated so as not to undermine the signs of economic recovery by holding back lending.

(Reporting by Silvia Aloisi and Valentina Za)