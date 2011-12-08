MILAN Dec 8 The Bank of Italy said on Thursday domestic banks would be allowed only "the narrowest of actions that impact risk weighted assets" as they try to plug a capital shortfall of 15.37 billion euros indicated by the European Banking Authority.

"Sales of sovereign bonds will not alleviate in any way the buffer requirement banks are asked to achieve by June 2012," the central bank said.

The BoI said it may consent, after consultations with the EBA, to banks selling some assets to meet the capital criteria if these actions did not impair their financing abilities.

Banks will only be allowed to reduce risk weighted assets if they have already agreed to do so with relevant authorities.

