(Corrects typo in headline, RIC for Popolare di Vicenza bond in penultimate paragraph)

MILAN Jan 19 Plunging share prices for weaker Italian banks are weighing on their riskier debt lifting the yield on a 2020 subordinated bond issue by Monte dei Paschi di Siena to 18.5 percent, Reuters data showed.

Shares in the Tuscan bank were suspended from trading on Tuesday after a 12 percent drop, adding to a 15 percent fall in the previous session.

Investors' attention has turned to Italian banks' high level of non-performing loans after a government plan to help lenders offload them failed so far to take off.

By 1203 GMT also a Dec. 2020 subordinated bond by Banca Carige lost 5.6 percentage points in price to yield 14.4 percent.

A subordinated issue by Popolare di Vicenza, an unlisted cooperative lender set to raise cash from investors in coming months, lost 4 percentage points for a 19.3 percent yield.

"Financing for mid-sized banks can be considered totally frozen for now," a trader said. (Reporting by Valentina Za)