(Corrects typo in headline, RIC for Popolare di Vicenza bond in
penultimate paragraph)
MILAN Jan 19 Plunging share prices for weaker
Italian banks are weighing on their riskier debt lifting the
yield on a 2020 subordinated bond issue by Monte dei Paschi di
Siena to 18.5 percent, Reuters data
showed.
Shares in the Tuscan bank were suspended from trading on
Tuesday after a 12 percent drop, adding to a 15 percent fall in
the previous session.
Investors' attention has turned to Italian banks' high level
of non-performing loans after a government plan to help lenders
offload them failed so far to take off.
By 1203 GMT also a Dec. 2020 subordinated bond by Banca
Carige lost 5.6 percentage points in price to yield
14.4 percent.
A subordinated issue by Popolare di Vicenza, an unlisted
cooperative lender set to raise cash from investors in coming
months, lost 4 percentage points for a 19.3 percent yield.
"Financing for mid-sized banks can be considered totally
frozen for now," a trader said.
(Reporting by Valentina Za)