* Yields on short Italian bank bonds at 7.8 pct or higher
* Banks face 88 bln euro bond maturities by end-2012 -BoI
* UniCredit's Q3 loss stokes writedown concerns
* Avg bank funding cost up 40bps to 1.7 pct in Jan-Sept -BoI
By Valentina Za and Gabriella Bruschi
MILAN, Nov 21 Yields on bonds issued by
Italian banks have reached levels normally indicative of "junk"
status, threatening to continue keeping lenders out of wholesale
funding markets as billions of euros worth of bonds come due in
coming months.
Italian lenders are vulnerable not just because of their
exposure to rising bad debts in the economic slowdown but also
due to their large holdings of government debt -- which the
European Banking Authority said must be marked to market.
Bonds are referred to as high-yield or "junk" when the
issuers are rated below investment-grade -- which is not the
case for any listed Italian bank at present, though traders said
their bonds were already offering yields which suggested
investors saw such ratings as being on the cards.
"We are basically trading at 'high-yields' levels," one
Milan-based trader said, declining to be named. "The market is
very, very thin. But the situation took a turn for the worse in
the past week. We saw plenty of sales from German and French
investors and no buyers."
Traders, who said short maturities were the worst hit,
pointed to yields of around 7.8 percent on an Intesa Sanpaolo
February 2013 bond and of more than 9 percent on
a UniCredit issue with the same maturity
.
By comparison, Italy's February 2013 BTP bond
yielded around 6 percent on Monday.
The premium smaller banks have to pay on their bonds is even
bigger, with one trader saying he bought an October 2013 bond by
UBI Banca at a 10.5 percent yield on
Monday.
Even before the latest peaks, levels reached by bank bond
yields had shut Italian lenders out of wholesale markets.
"Even if the market unfroze in Europe, it would not make
sense for Italian banks to tap it at such levels," a banking
analyst in London said, asking not to be named. "I'd expect them
to rely on retail funding as much as possible and eventually
shrink their balance sheets."
WRITEDOWNS, FUNDING SQUEEZE
UniCredit's shock third-quarter loss of 10.6 billion euros,
due to 9.8 billion of writedowns on a series of ill-fated
acquisitions, has set alarm bells ringing that other lenders in
Europe may follow its lead, traders and analysts said.
Italian banks Monte dei Paschi, Banco Popolare
and Intesa Sanpaolo all have assets resulting from a
round of M&A in the banking sector between 2006 and 2007.
"Those M&A deals took place at prices that are very
different from today's," another London-based banking analyst
said. "I don't think anyone would be surprised by further
writedowns but they're not a given," he said.
Investors also look with concern at some 88 billion euros of
bonds at Italian banks coming due by the end of 2012, with
maturities concentrated mainly in the first and last quarter.
UniCredit alone has medium- and long-term maturities of 33.6
billion euros next year, which it is partly already pre-funding
thanks to its German and Austrian arms. Intesa Sanpaolo has 22
billion euros, less that it raised at the retail level in 2011.
Pre-funding in the first months of the year -- before Italy
was sucked into the crisis in early July -- and good access to
retail funding have helped lenders so far. But financing
pressures are set to mount and so will costs.
"Difficulties in raising adequate medium- and long-term
funds is the main source of risk for Italian and European
banks," the Bank of Italy warned this month.
Italian banks have another 100 billion euros in
assets they can use as collateral to get funds from the European
Central Bank (ECB) -- on top of 106 billion in assets currently
in use -- but falling market prices would erode the value of
eligible assets.
UniCredit CEO Federico Ghizzoni also highlighted worries
about funding when he met ECB officials last week, calling for
Italian banks to be given wider access to ECB borrowing.
