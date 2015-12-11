* Italy rushed to save 4 failing banks before EU rule change

* Government under fire from opposition, investors

* New rules shift burden when lenders are rescued

* Many Italians have invested savings in bonds (Recasts with economy minister addressing parliamentary hearing)

By Isla Binnie and Silvia Aloisi

ROME/MILAN, Dec 11 Four Italian banks that were rescued by the government may have mis-sold bonds to retail investors by not adequately warning them that they could lose their money, the economy minister said on Friday.

Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's government is facing increasingly vocal protests from ordinary Italians whose investments were erased as part of the rescue scheme.

Italy salvaged Banca Marche, Banca Etruria, CariChieti and CariFe at the end of November under new European Union rules that shift losses to investors when a bank runs into trouble, removing the burden from taxpayers.

Some 130,000 shareholders and 10,500 junior bondholders were hit. For bondholders, it was the first time since the 1930s that they had suffered losses in a banking crisis.

The suicide of a pensioner who lost money in the rescue has added to the outcry, raising questions about whether the four banks - some of which were under special administration two years ago - had been telling customers clearly about the risks of buying the bonds.

"It cannot be ruled out that the four banks sold subordinated bonds to people whose risk profile was not compatible with this type of investment, but this should be ascertained by analysing every single position," Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan told a parliamentary hearing late on Friday.

He reiterated that the government was considering setting up a fund to compensate at least some of those whose savings vanished.

The Treasury said on Friday that the four banks had issued a total 768 million euros ($845 million) worth of junior bonds, of which retail investors had bought at least 340 million euros.

Padoan said the average Italian had little financial knowledge, and "an uninformed or misinformed saver is a potential victim of abuse".

Opposition politicians grilled the former International Monetary Fund economist during the hearing.

"You have shifted the blame onto savers, you have insulted them," said Renato Brunetta, lower house floor leader of former premier Silvio Berlusconi's centre-right Forza Italia! (Go Italy!) party.

RUSH TO SELL

Retail clients have traditionally represented a steady source of funding for Italian banks which sold their own bonds through their branch network.

Traders said on Friday that many of those small investors were frantically trying to dump bank bonds but there was no interest from institutional investors so prices kept falling.

"People in Italy are rushing to sell subordinated bank bonds," said Giuseppe Sersale, a fund manager at Anthilia Capital.

"Retail investors scared by the protests triggered by the rescue of the four banks are trying to sell, but there is no demand" for their bonds.

The bonds of banks such as Veneto Banca, Banca Popolare di Vicenza, Monte Paschi and Banca Carige have suffered the most, according to Alberto Gallo, Royal Bank of Scotland's head of credit research.

"There has also been some contagion to some of the more robust banks (whose bonds) are likely to be retail held," he said. ($1 = 0.9105 euros) (Additional reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, Elvira Pollina and Valentina Za; Editing by Keith Weir/Ruth Pitchford)