MODENA, Italy, April 16 Italy's Banca Popolare
dell'Emilia Romagna is open to consider possible
tie-ups with another cooperative bank based in the nearby
regions of Lombardy and Veneto, its chief executive said on
Thursday.
BPER is one of Italy's 10 largest 'popolari' banks, which
the government is forcing to transform into joint-stock
companies. The move, which removes limits to ownership and
voting rights, is expected to trigger defensive mergers.
"There is a need to grow due to competition and pressure on
margins ... if the conditions are there we will do it," CEO
Alessandro Vandelli told reporters on the sidelines of an event
to present the bank's new brand.
"We're based in Emilia Romagna ... in other regions such as
Lombardy and Veneto there are other large cooperative banks, we
will try to understand together if a joint future is a
possibility," he said.
