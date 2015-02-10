(Adds details from 2015-2017 business plan)

MILAN Feb 10 Italy's Banca Popolare Emilia Romagna posted a 2014 net profit of 30 million euros ($33.95 million), up from 16 million euros a year earlier, thanks to sharply higher trading income that offset flat interest income and marginally lower fees.

The bank, one of 13 Italian lenders that since November have been under the direct supervision of the European Central Bank, wrote down loans for 813 million euros last year.

Banca Popolare dell'Emilia Romagna (BPER) said it targeted a return on tangible equity (ROTE) of 9 percent in 2017 under a new business plan its board approved on Tuesday.

In a separate statement, the bank said it aimed to lift its Common Equity Tier 1 ratio - a measure of its financial strength - to 12 percent in 2017 and reach net income for the parent company of 400 million euros.

These goals compared with net income of 15 million euros and a Common Equity Tier 1 ratio of 11.3 percent last year.

