MILAN, Aug 4 (Reuters) -

* Banca Popolare di Milano (BPM) said second-quarter net profit stood at 110 million euros vs a 74 million euro estimate in an analyst consensus provided by the bank

* Fully-phased Common Equity Tier 1 ratio was 12.17 percent at the end of June from 12.32 percent at the end of March

* Trading profit increased more than four-fold quarter-on-quarter, rising 73 million euros, thanks to the sale of government bonds

* Sale of stake in Anima Holding yielded 9.7 million

* Loan writedowns totalled 156 million euros in the first half compared with 168 million euros in the same period of 2015

* The coverage ratio of loans most likely to default ('sofferenze') stood at 54.4 percent, that of unlikely-to-pay loans at 23 percent, while the ratio for past-due loans was 10.1 percent (Reporting by Valentina Za)