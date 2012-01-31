MILAN Jan 31 The Bank of Italy has changed rules on banks' debt buybacks, making it easier for domestic lenders to repurchase their own hybrid bonds, a spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

Under the new rules, the central bank will authorise lenders to buy back hybrid instruments that qualify as regulatory capital without having to simultaneously issue new ones to replace them, she said.

"The new rules are in line with European regulations. Before rules in Italy were more stringent," she said.

The change comes after UniCredit launched a buyback of up to 3 billion euros of hybrid debt last week. (Reporting By Valentina Za)