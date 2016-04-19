(Corrects typo in para 1)

ROME, April 19 An Italian decree to speed up recovery of bad loans and compensate people who lost their savings in a bank rescue will not be discussed at a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, two sources said on Tuesday.

Wednesday's meeting had been expected to yield an emergency decree containing both measures, but a government source and a banking source said it would not be on the agenda.

The cabinet will probably discuss and approve the decree next week, one of the sources said.

Prime Minister Matteo Renzi has pledged to streamline Italy's bankruptcy proceedings, which take four times longer than the European average and are making it harder to shift 360 billion euros in bad debts off banks' balance sheets.

Renzi's government has also promised to reimburse thousands of savers who lost money last year when the state rescued four banks from the brink of collapse. (Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte and Stefano Bernabei, writing by Isla Binnie)