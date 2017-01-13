MILAN Jan 13 Popolare Emilia Romagna
is moving closer to a possible acquisition of CariFerrara, one
of four small banks that the Bank of Italy has been looking to
sell since they were rescued from bankruptcy in November 2015.
The sale of loss-making CariFerrara, would help Italy solve
one of its banking headaches after UBI Banca on
Thursday announced it was buying the other three rescued
lenders.
UBI offered just 1 euro to take over Banca Marche, Banca
Etruria and CariChieti and attached a number of conditions to
the deal to limit its risks. Shares in UBI rose 9.7 percent by
1624 GMT after soaring 9 percent on Wednesday.
A spokesman for BPER confirmed the bank was "at an advanced
stage" in studying a possible acquisition of CariFe.
