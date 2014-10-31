MILAN Oct 31 The top shareholder at Italy's Banca Carige will weigh all the options considered by the midsize lender to plug a capital shortfall unveiled by a pan-European health check, but would prefer a merger before a cash call, its chairman said.

"We will evaluate all options, including M&A, if there are conditions to do it," Paolo Momigliano, chairman of the Carige foundation, which owns a 19 percent stake in the lender, told Reuters on Friday.

"There is sufficient time (to pursue a merger)," he added. "From our point of view this would create value."

Genoa-based Carige said on Sunday it would seek to raise at least 500 million euros ($627 million) by selling new shares to investors after stress tests carried out by European authorities unveiled a capital shortfall of around 810 million euros. (1 US dollar = 0.7976 euro) (Reporting by Andrea Mandala, writing by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Francesca Landini)