Lebanon launches US$3bn bond deal
LONDON, March 20 (IFR) - The Lebanese Republic is set to raise US$3bn via a triple-tranche bond offering, according to a lead.
MILAN Nov 7 Italy's Banca Carige, which failed euro zone bank stress tests, has had no contacts with any investor about buying a stake in the bank, including Italian funds Investindustrial and Algebris, its chairman said on Friday.
Carige said on Sunday it would seek to raise at least 500 million euros ($619 million) by selling new shares to investors.
Stress tests carried out by European authorities showed the lender had a capital shortfall of around 810 million euros.
MILAN, March 20 Intesa Sanpaolo has set an April 4 deadline to submit binding offers for a bad loan portfolio worth 2.5 billion euros ($2.7 billion) it has put up for sale and for which it expects to receive three bids, two sources familiar with the matter said.
March 20 Private equity firm BC Partners LLP is in advanced talks to acquire U.S. surgical center operator National Surgical Hospitals Inc, in a deal that could value it at close to $1 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said.