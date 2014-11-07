MILAN Nov 7 Italy's Banca Carige, which failed euro zone bank stress tests, has had no contacts with any investor about buying a stake in the bank, including Italian funds Investindustrial and Algebris, its chairman said on Friday.

Carige said on Sunday it would seek to raise at least 500 million euros ($619 million) by selling new shares to investors.

Stress tests carried out by European authorities showed the lender had a capital shortfall of around 810 million euros.

(1 US dollar = 0.8074 euro) (Reporting by Elvira Pollina; writing by Francesca Landini; editing by Agnieszka Flak)