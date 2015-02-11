MILAN Feb 11 Italy's Banca Carige posted a 2014 loss of 544 million euros ($614 million) hit by loan loss provisions as its interest income and fees fell.

The bank, one of 13 Italian lenders under direct oversight of the European Central Bank as of November, wrote down doubtful loans for 646 million euros in 2014 after it took into account the outcome of a check up of the sector across the euro zone.

Carige posted a full-year loss of 1.76 billion euros in 2013 as it moved to clean up its balance sheet under new management.

The lender is planning a 700 million euro cash call after last year's health check of lenders highlighted additional capital needs at the Genoa-based bank and bigger rival Monte dei Paschi di Siena.

Carige's phased-in Common Equity Tier 1 ratio, a key measure of a bank's ability to withstand possible losses, stood at 8.4 the end of December.

The bank said planned capital strengthening measures including asset sales in addition to the share issue would help it raise it to around 12 percent.

