MILAN Nov 8 Italy's Banca Carige posted a nine-month loss of 245 million euros ($270 million) as it wrote down doubtful loans for 417 million euros in the period while interest income and fees declined.

The European Central Bank has asked the Genoa-based lender, which suffered deposit outflows early this year when stricter rules on rescuing ailing banks came into force, to cut its gross problem loans to no more than 3.7 billion euros by 2019.

Carige said direct funding from retail and corporate clients at the end of September was down 16 percent from a year earlier, though the decline in the third quarter had been of just 1 percent.

Gross problem loans stood at 7 billion euros at the end of September.

To comply with indications received from the ECB following an inspection, Carige said it had raised loan loss provisions to cover 46 percent of its problem loans and was actively working on the sale of a bad loan portfolio. ($1 = 0.9062 euros)