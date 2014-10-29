MILAN Oct 29 Italy's Banca Carige
said on Wednesday its Core Tier 1 (CET 1) capital ratio would be
boosted by the agreed sale of two insurance units by nearly 100
basis points.
"For Banca Carige the transaction will result in a benefit
in terms of the CET 1 ratio fully compliant of approximately 94
bps as of June 30, 2014," the mid-sized lender said in a
statement.
Carige, which must plug a capital shortfall of 810 million
euros uncovered by Europe-wide stress tests of lenders, said on
Tuesday it had reached a deal with Apollo Management Holdings to
sell it its two insurance units.
In a separate statement Carige said the Apollo deal was a
first step in implementing the capital-raising plan the bank has
put together to address the capital shortfall.
(Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Stephen Jewkes)