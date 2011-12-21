(Corrects amount of bonds listed on MOT market in 2nd and 3rd
graph)
MILAN Dec 21 Fourteen Italian banks have
won clearance for 57 billion euros to 58 billion euros ($76
billion) of state-backed bonds, a source close to the matter
said on Wednesday.
The figure includes 40.4 billion euros of bonds that have
already been listed on the MOT regulated bond market, a
pre-requisite for those bonds to be accepted as collateral for
the European Central Bank's new loans.
The 40.4 billion euros were presented as collateral in
Wednesday's 3-year loan tender by the ECB.
More than a dozen Italian banks, including top lenders
UniCredit and Intesa Sanpaolo, tapped on
Wednesday at least 49 billion euros ($64.2 billion) of new
three-year loans offered by the European Central Bank, according
to data and banking sources.
($1 = 0.7628 euros)
(Reporting By Luca Trogni)