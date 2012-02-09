BRIEF-Shanghai Construction's unit wins land auction for 761.1 mln yuan in Jiangxi
* Says unit wins land auction for 761.1 million yuan ($110.73 million) in Jiangxi province
MILAN Feb 9 The Bank of Italy said on Thursday it would start accepting a wider range of performing banking loans as collateral for European Central Bank refinancing operations starting from Feb. 10.
The move comes after the ECB said on Dec. 8 national central banks were allowed to temporarily accept as collateral additional performing banking loans that met a number of criteria.
Among these, the Bank of Italy said in a statement that the debtor's default probability had to be lower than 1 percent for loans to be used a collateral.
The central bank said it would continue to assess a further widening of the eligibility criteria for banking loans.
(Reporting by Valentina Za)
* Says unit wins land auction for 761.1 million yuan ($110.73 million) in Jiangxi province
Feb 27 British business supplies distributor Bunzl Plc reported a better-than-expected 16 percent rise in full-year profit continuing to benefit from its recent acquisitions.
* Process for potential acquisition of distressed pellet plants