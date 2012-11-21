MILAN Nov 21 The Bank of Italy said on
Wednesday it was broadening the eligible collateral Italian
lenders can put up to receive funds at European Central Bank
refinancing operations.
Starting from Nov. 26, the Italian central bank will accept
as eligible collateral domestic loans worth a minimum of 100,000
euros ($128,200), down from a previous threshold of 500,000
euros, the bank said in a statement.
Because of the sovereign debt crisis, Italian banks have
become increasingly dependent on ECB lending as foreign banks
have been more wary of lending to their counterparts in
vulnerable euro zone countries.
Italian banks held a total of 276.5 billion euros in funds
from the European Central Bank at the end of October, broadly
unchanged from 276.7 billion euros in September, according to
data released by the Bank of Italy.
($1 = 0.7801 euros)
(Reporting by Francesca Landini; editing by Ron Askew)