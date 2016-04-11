UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
ROME, April 11 Italy will introduce measures in coming days to enable lenders to speed up the recovery of collateral, a statement said on Monday, after a group of financial institutions announced the formation of a fund to help shore up ailing banks.
"This private operation is useful," Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said of the fund in a statement, adding that in "the coming days" the government would pass measures to make it faster and easier to recover collateral. (Reporting by Steve Scherer; Editing by Mark Bendeich)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February