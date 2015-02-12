MILAN Feb 12 Italian bank Credito Emiliano
(Credem) plans to pay a dividend on 2014 results of 15
euro cents a share, up from 12 euro cents a year earlier,
Managing Director Adolfo Bizzocchi told an analyst call on
Thursday.
Bizzocchi also said that Credem was not interested in
acquisitions but would "keep its eyes open" over possible
developments triggered by a government decree to transform the
10 largest cooperative banks into joint-stock companies.
Credem posted a 31 percent rise in 2014 net profit to 151.8
million euros helped by higher interest income and fees.
(Reporting by Andrea Mandala, writing by Valentina Za; editing
by Danilo Masoni)