MILAN Feb 11 Italy's Credito Emiliano posted a 31 percent rise in 2014 net profit to 151.8 million euros ($171 million) helped by higher interest income and fees.

The Italian bank wrote down doubtful loans for 115 million euros last year compared with 120.3 million euros the previous year.

Its Common Equity Tier 1 ratio stood at 10.4 percent at the end of last year. ($1 = 0.8863 euros) (Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Stephen Jewkes)