ROME Dec 21 Banks won't increase their exposure to sovereign debt even after the European Central Bank's massive three-year funding operation because European Bank Authority (EBA) rules discourage it, Italy's banking association (ABI) said on Wednesday.

"The EBA rules are a deterrent for buying sovereign bonds, so not even the ECB's important liquidity injection -- of almost 500 billion euros -- can be used to support sovereign debt," ABI director general Giovanni Sabatini told reporters.

"The EBA created this problem by making the new toxic assets, in the eyes of the markets, sovereign bonds," Sabatini said. In new rules announced by the EBA earlier this month, banks will be required to mark to market their sovereign bond holdings, which has prompted ABI to threaten legal action.

"Banks not only will not increase their exposure, but they will probably cut it, and this creates a potential problem for refinancing sovereign debt," he said. (Reporting By Stefano Bernabei, writing by Steve Scherer)