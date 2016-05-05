MILAN May 5 Italy's new rules on the recovery of unpaid bank credit will not be applied retroactively, justice minister Andrea Orlando said on Thursday.

"The rules however may be able to prompt a renegotiation of existing contracts," Orlando said on the margins of a conference.

Last Friday Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's government passed a decree to speed up the recovery of unpaid credit for a banking system saddled with billions of euros in bad loans.

Italy's lenders have some 360 billion euros in bad loans on their books that take years to recoup.

"We are aiming with these new rules to halve collateral recovery times compared to the current (7-8 years)," Orlando said. (Reporting by Francesca Landini, writing by Stephen Jewkes)