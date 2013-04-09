MILAN, April 9 Private sector deposits held at
Italian banks rose in February to a new high since November
2008, but loans to businesses continued to decline, Bank of
Italy data showed on Tuesday.
Data from the central bank showed that private sector
deposits rose 7.8 percent in February from a year earlier, after
a 7.7 percent increase in January.
Lenders however did not pour that money back into the
economy, and loans to non-financial firms fell 2.6 percent,
following a decline of 2.8 percent in January.
Bad loans at Italian banks, a major concern for investors,
rose 18.6 percent in February from 17.5 percent in January.
