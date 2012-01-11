BRIEF-Henry Morgan Ltd intends to buy further shares in Hunter Hall International
* John Bridgeman has issued instructions to its brokers to seek to acquire further shares in Hunter Hall International
MILAN Jan 11 Private sector deposits at Italian banks fell for a second month running in November from a year earlier, Bank of Italy data showed on Wednesday.
Deposits shrank by 0.7 percent annually after a 0.6 percent fall in October. They had remained largely flat in the previous two months after declining every month between November 2010 and July 2011.
Bonds issued by Italian banks rose further in November, reaching an annual growth rate of 6.3 percent, from 5.5 percent the previous month.
The growth of loans to the private sector slowed to 3.5 percent from 4.2 percent in October, the lowest growth pace since November 2010.
(Reporting by Valentina Za)
By Geo Tharappel Feb 14 Southeast Asian stock markets fell on Tuesday as a stronger dollar weighed on sentiment while investors awaited the congressional testimony by U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen for clues on the pace of interest rate hikes. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six other currencies, was flat near a three-week high hit on Monday. "The uptick in the dollar yesterday is acting negatively for regional markets," said Mikey Macain
SINGAPORE, Feb 14 Singapore will for the first time allow foreign takeovers of non-bank finance firms as part of steps to strengthen their financial resilience and operational flexibility, the central bank said on Tuesday.