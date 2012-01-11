MILAN Jan 11 Private sector deposits at Italian banks fell for a second month running in November from a year earlier, Bank of Italy data showed on Wednesday.

Deposits shrank by 0.7 percent annually after a 0.6 percent fall in October. They had remained largely flat in the previous two months after declining every month between November 2010 and July 2011.

Bonds issued by Italian banks rose further in November, reaching an annual growth rate of 6.3 percent, from 5.5 percent the previous month.

The growth of loans to the private sector slowed to 3.5 percent from 4.2 percent in October, the lowest growth pace since November 2010.

(Reporting by Valentina Za)