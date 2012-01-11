* Current accounts fell by 4.1 pct y/y in Nov. - BOI

* Private-sector deposits down 0.7 pct vs Nov. 2010

* Loan growth slows down, bank bonds rise further (Adds details)

MILAN, Jan 11 Current accounts held at Italian banks fell by 4.1 percent annually in November, the Bank of Italy said on Wednesday, adding to concerns after reports in the past few months of corporate deposits being moved out of crisis-stricken Italy.

The central bank, however, said that the fall in current accounts had been partly offset by a significant increase in term deposits, limiting to 0.7 percent the annual drop in overall private-sector deposits in November.

This contraction in total deposits comes after a 0.6 percent fall in October, which the Bank of Italy last month attributed chiefly to deposits of non-financial companies.

On Wednesday, the Bank of Italy provided the figure on current accounts in answer to a request by Reuters following the publication of its monthly data on private-sector deposits.

The European Central Bank said at the end of December that private sector deposits at Italian commercial banks fell to 1.364 trillion euros in November from 1.402 trillion euros in October.

Wednesday's report by the Bank of Italy showed the growth of loans to the private sector slowed to 3.5 percent from 4.2 percent in October, the lowest growth pace since November 2010.

By contrast, bonds issued by Italian banks rose further in November, reaching an annual growth rate of 6.3 percent, from 5.5 percent the previous month.

Some leading Italian banks are being forced to boost their capital to meet tougher requirements by European authorities and have been effectively shut out of wholesale funding markets.

The Bank of Italy data suggest they have become more cautious in lending while increasingly turning to their retail clients to continue to sell bonds.

They are also relying more and more on the European Central Bank for funding. Data released earlier this week showed Italian banks borrowed a whopping 210 billion euros in December from the ECB, up from 153 billion euros the month before.

In June, before Italy got sucked in the debt crisis, total borrowing from the ECB stood at 41 billion euros.

Private-sector deposits with Italian banks have been declining steadily between November 2010 and July 2011, then remained broadly flat in August and September before resuming their fall in October.

The Bank of Italy's definition of private-sector deposits comprises current accounts, term deposits, deposits payable on a notice and clients' repo operations. (Reporting by Valentina Za; Editing by Toby Chopra)