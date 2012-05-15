* Moody's carries out mass downgrade of Italian lenders
* Bank lobby says downgrade is "irresponsible"
* Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena cut to just above "junk"
* Move adds to funding difficulties stemming from euro
crisis
(Recasts with Italy attacking Moody's decision)
By Stefano Bernabei and Lisa Jucca
ROME/MILAN, May 15 Italy's banking and business
community responded angrily on Tuesday to Moody's mass downgrade
of Italian banks, calling the move irresponsible and an assault
on the austerity-hit country as it struggles with an economic
crisis.
Italian banks, already battling with shrinking demand and
soaring bad loans, suffered a further blow as the U.S. agency
slashed the credit ratings on 26 local lenders, adding to their
difficulties in raising funds.
The downgrade, which Moody's pinned on a weakening operating
environment made worse by Prime Minister Mario Monti's tough
austerity cure, came amid growing calls within the euro zone for
a shift towards growth after months of strict fiscal discipline.
Pro-growth French President Francois Hollande is likely to
press for a counterweight to austerity when he meets German
Chancellor Angela Merkel against a backdrop of Greek political
instability and a deepening of Spain's banking troubles.
"Moody's decision is an assault against Italy, its
companies, its families," said Italian banking lobby ABI. "Once
more rating agencies turn out to be a destabilising factor for
financial markets with their partial and contradictory
statements."
Big business lobby chief Emma Marcegalia said she was
concerned by such an "attack against Italy."
Moody's downgrade came on the back of its February cut of
Italy's sovereign rating to A3 from A2 and makes the ratings of
Italian banks among the weakest in western Europe.
While large groups such as Intesa Sanpaolo and
UniCredit have enough international reach and capital
to absorb the hit, this is more problematic for smaller lenders
such as Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena, which now
stands just above "junk" or non-investment grade status.
Repeated rounds of credit rating downgrades have added to
funding difficulties for banks in the weakest euro-zone members,
increasing their reliance on European Central Bank (ECB) funds.
Low ratings are also scaring off large investors such as
money-market managers and pension funds, which often rely on
rating agencies' marks to guide their investment strategy.
ROLE QUESTIONED
Ratings agencies were heavily criticised after the 2008
financial crisis and have been under fire again in Europe.
Italy's business community and some regulators have been at
the forefront of criticism of the three top agencies: Standard &
Poor's and Fitch as well as Moody's. Italian prosecutors have
also opened a probe into the three for possible market rigging.
"It is very urgent to review the role of rating agencies and
the way they operate. They often come too late. In such volatile
market conditions their action is useless if not outrightly
damaging," Banca Ifis head Giovanni Bossi told Reuters.
Italy market regulator chairman Giuseppe Vegas warned on
Monday against possible conflicts of interests between rating
agencies and investors, and suggested the use of ratings should
be curbed to avoid exacerbating the crisis.
With a focus on retail services and despite having steered
away from subprime bonds, Italian banks are considered risky as
they suffer from the double-edged sword of growing Italian bond
holdings and contracting internal demand.
Italian banks have been big buyers of domestic bonds and
their role is vital for the refinancing of Italy's 1.9 trillion
euro ($2.4 trillion) public debt. They upped their holdings of
Italian bonds by 9 percent to 290.54 billion euros in March.
But their exposure to sovereign risk makes them vulnerable
while concerns persist about euro zone integrity.
Tax hikes and tough pension reforms introduced by Monti's
technocrat government have deepened Italy's economic woes, at
least in the short term. Italy's economy contracted by a
larger-than-expected 0.8 percent quarter-on-quarter in the first
three months of 2012.
"The rating agencies are a bit fickle, sometimes they attack
countries and companies because there is not enough austerity,"
said BNL Chairman Luigi Abete. "We should take these assessments
with a huge pinch of salt, our banking system is solid."
Even though Italian banks met immediate funding needs by
scooping 255 billion euros of generous three-year ECB loans
offered in two auctions, doubts remain over their longer-term
ability to fund themselves if sovereign worries persist.
UBI Banca, Italy's fifth-largest bank, said in its
earnings release on Tuesday it could not fund itself through the
market in the first quarter of 2012. It took 12 billion euros of
cheap longer-term ECB funds, enough to meet its needs through
2014.
Intesa, Italy's biggest retail bank, said as it published
earnings it had already covered 50 percent of its 2012
maturities, partly by tapping wholesale markets.
($1 = 0.7789 euros)
(Additional reporting Stephen Jewkes, Silvia Aloisi and
Valentina Za; Writing by Lisa Jucca; Editing by David Holmes)