ROME Dec 13 The Italian banking association ABI is ready to use legal measures if necessary to defend Italian banks from sovereign debt requirements imposed by the European Banking Authority, ABI head Giuseppe Mussari said on Tuesday.

Mussari was referring to the EBA decision last week to require lenders to value their sovereign bond holding at current prices, a move which has already been criticised by Industry Minister Corrado Passera.

"When errors of this magnitude are made without evaluating the macro-economic effects, our intervention would be a legitimate defence of the interests of our country," Mussari said at a banking conference.

"We will proceed with all means that the Italian and European legal system puts at our disposal," he said.

Last week Passera said the move was "badly conceived, badly managed, badly timed, and generally unwise".

(Reporting By Stefano Bernabei, writing by Philip Pullella)