MILAN Aug 7 Italian banks held 247.7 billion euros in funds from the European Central Bank at the end of July, the lowest level since February 2012, according to Bank of Italy data released on Wednesday.

Funds borrowed from the ECB stood at 255.5 billion euros at the end of June.

UniCredit and Intesa Sanpaolo - the two biggest Italian lenders - said this month they paid back a combined 14 billion euros of cheap funds they took from the ECB at the height of the euro zone debt crisis.

