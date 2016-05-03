Swiss Re estimates losses from Cyclone Debbie at around $350 mln
ZURICH, April 13 Swiss Re, the world's second-largest reinsurer, has estimated its claims burden from Cyclone Debbie in Australia at around $350 million, the company said on Thursday.
FRANKFURT May 3 Tackling bad loans at Italian banks will take years and a concerted effort by the lenders, the European Central Bank and the Italian government, a senior supervisor at the European Central Bank said on Tuesday.
"Bringing NPLs (non-performing loans) down to sustainable and internationally comparable levels will require years of consistent effort by the banks and authorities," Ignazio Angeloni, who sits on the ECB's supervisory board, told members of the Italian parliament.
"Legislation to accelerate insolvency procedures and the liquidation of collateral should be an important part of the solution," he added.
"Banks must, to varying degrees, adopt better internal procedures to recognise NPLs early on and put in place appropriate provisioning, as well as write down or off, without undue delay." (Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Balazs Koranyi)
* The supervisory board of Poland's largest insurer, PZU, has appointed Pawel Surowka as the company's chief executive officer for a term ending in 2018