BRIEF-QBE Insurance says not in discussions with Allianz or any other buyer
* QBE Insurance Group Limited notes recent media speculation regarding possible corporate interest in QBE
FRANKFURT, Sept 5 Co-operative banks in Italy should seek approval from their parent company before granting large loans, the European Central Bank said on Monday.
The comment is part of a legal opinion on a Bank of Italy's circular implementing the Italian government's reform of co-operative lenders, aimed at making that part of the Italian banking system more efficient and safe.
"In particular, the parent bank should be given specific powers to confirm loan transactions... that exceed a specific percentage of the affiliated bank's own funds," the ECB said.
"Similarly, the parent bank should be empowered to approve transactions where the total exposure towards the same client or a group of connected clients is above predefined thresholds."
Italy's high pile of bad loans has been a key source of concern for the ECB, which is due to publish shortly new guidelines on how banks should bring down their soured credit.
To read the opinion if full, please click: here (Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Balazs Koranyi)
* Achieved positive net flows of $528 million in funds under management, administration and advice for Q2 of 2017 financial year
* Proposes to fund on a conditional basis claims of certain current and former shareholders of Spotless Group ACN 154 229 562 against Spotless